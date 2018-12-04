Speech to Text for Local school will display Nativity scene

road this afternoon. displaying a traditional christian symbol in one wabash valley school has come into question. "i don't see nothing wrong with it. i can't imagine anybody would be offended by that." initially... montezuma elementary school planned to "pull" a nativity scene decoration from the school's annual christmas program. but as news 10's lacey clifton found out-- the school has had a change of heart. the decision had a lot of thought go into it. after many community members spoke out about the choice, administrators started to work on a compromise. i caught up with a few montezuma residents to see what they had to say. <montezuma is charles stewart's home town. "both my boys went to montezuma school here. of course, they're grown now, and have their own families and stuff." some fond memories of watching his sons grow up include going to their christmas programs. and, stewart can recall going to his own. but as he shares, the traditional focus has shifted. "we had that stuff even in the schools when i was growing up. personally, i think it's a lot of foolishness to try to do away with that stuff." montezuma elementary school had discussed not allowing a display depicting the nativity scene at the school's christmas program. when another resident, tara berry, heard the news, she said she was shocked. "it's not about the gifts, it's not about the gifts, it's not about santa claus coming down the chimney. but it's about the birth of christ. and i feel that these days there are so many people that are trying to take this away from us." covered: "after speaking with the school superintendent, he says the initial // decision to not allow a nativity scene, isn't based on wanting to exclude christianity. but, wanting to make sure everyone feels included." "as a governmental entity we have to be very aware that we do not promote one religion over another. as a community entity, we have to be very aware of the community values." the school ultimately decided to not do away with the religious symbol... but instead.. made the display more inclusive. as stewart shares, he thinks that's okay. "one of our basic freedoms is supposed to be religious freedom. if you want to put up a nativity scene, that's fine. if you want to put up some sort of jewish thing up, fine. if you want to put up an islamic thing up, that's fine. nobody should object."> at this year's concert, there will be a bulletin board displaying both the nativity scene, and secular figures. student artwork will also be on display. this will give a chance for students to show what the holiday season looks like to them. both traditional and secular songs will also be performed. live in the newsroom, lacey clifton, news