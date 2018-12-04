Speech to Text for Margaret Avenue project will wrap up Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

investments. a major traffic alert tonight... after several months of work... the entire margaret avenue project is almost complete! the margaret overpass in terre haute should open by the end of the day tomorrow! the city engineer's office says as long as there aren't any issues... you should be able to drive it by tomorrow evening! the new overpass should make getting around easier.. by helping people bypass trains. and another update... the intersection of 25th street and margaret avenue should now be open! crews painted stripes on the