Speech to Text for Indiana group wants Tanoos charges dismissed

play. an indiana group says the danny tanoos case could have a major impact on **all school leaders. in continuing coverage.. the "indiana association of public school superintendents" has filed a statement of support for tanoos. the former vigo county school superintendent is facing bribery charges. he'll be in court december 19th for a dismissal hearing. the "association" wants this dismissal. the group believes the use of the bribery statute in the case is vague. it says a conviction in the case would create uncertainity for public officials. there could be questions about where lines are drawn in terms of what constitutes a bribe. the group says business.. and public-relations partnerships could suffer. those broken relationships could create mayhem for schools... and business