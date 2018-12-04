Clear

Clinton fire cause ruled undetermined

Posted: Tue Dec 04 15:09:14 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 15:09:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to you. investigators say they are "not" sure what started a business fire in clinton overnight sunday. news 10 received this new information within the last hour.. the fire happened at the "valley pro business". the state fire marshal's office told us the cause has been ruled undetermined. there were many sources that could've sparked the fire. the owner told us he thought it started in the attic. investigators do not suspect foul
Latest Video

