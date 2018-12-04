Speech to Text for Clinton fire cause ruled undetermined

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to you. investigators say they are "not" sure what started a business fire in clinton overnight sunday. news 10 received this new information within the last hour.. the fire happened at the "valley pro business". the state fire marshal's office told us the cause has been ruled undetermined. there were many sources that could've sparked the fire. the owner told us he thought it started in the attic. investigators do not suspect foul