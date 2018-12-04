Speech to Text for Living with pain...when a solution exists

"i wake up in pain. i go to bed in pain. i take medicne in the morning and then medicine at night but nothing seems to solve it." imagine living in constant pain.... when a solution exists.. it's the unforunate reality for a local woman. she says the crackdown on pain mediciations and drug addiction is having an adverse reaction for her. good evening and thanks for joining us. we often hear about the statistics of the drug epidemic... and why it's so problematic. but the actions to fix it.. may be causing a different fallout. some people who could use the medications for their intended purposes.. are now suffering. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us live in the studio. she explains how one woman in the wabash valley struggles daily with her disease. today i spoke with a terre haute woman. although she looks fine on the outside... she says many people don't know she's suffering with fibromyalgia on the inside. < doctors diagnosed janet stepter with fibromyalgia three years ago. the disease affects the body's nerves it causes stepter to be in pain every day. "i mean i've lied in bed for three days.. couldn't get up my son had to come out here and help me even to go to the bathroom." it's those simple daily tasks that pose a challenge for stepter. "it takes every effort to bathe to uh get up and get dressed and put my clothes on and if i happen to go to the store you know it takes me a couple of hours to get ready." stepter lives with the daily pain because she's unable to get medication from her doctors. she says doctors have cracked down on prescribing narcotics to combat opioid drug abuse. but now living with pain.. and not having medication to help.. has taken its toll. "it's almost like a silent killer you can't die from fibromyalgia but not being active and physically doing things you know can wear you down." she says she's considered moving to a place where doctors can prescribe the pain medication she needs. there are a few things holding her back. "i love my home you know i've been here my whole life and you know i know people but i have considered it." money is another factor in moving out of state. depsite the challenges.. she says it's important to keep a positive attitude. "it's almost overwhelming you know but when i look back at where god has brought me from i keep thinking he must have a reason for keeping me here.. you know so i try and stay positive."> stepter is also a survior of colon "and" breast cancer. she hopes to be an inspiration to others who are going through similar challenges. now... tomorrow i'll be speaking with a medical expert to talk more about the crackdown on prescription medication. back