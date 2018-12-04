Clear

The crows are back in town

Posted: Tue Dec 04 14:58:59 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 14:59:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

you live.. "if" you live.. or, work "in downtown terre haute".. you've no doubt "dealt with crows". the storm team's "chris piper" is "live" out-in-the-elements. he has a little more now.. on why "the crows" seem to like terre haute so much. "chris"... //////// yeah susie it's something that many people and businesses around here deal with, and it seems like there's not much they can do. today i talked with laurie tharp, she works for code enforcement here in terre haute. she says crows are actually very smart birds. while there are many things that draw the birds to terre haute, one of the biggest ones is a sense of safety. ///////// //////// "they're very smart birds, one of the smartest birds there is. and they recognize faces, they recognize vehicles, they recognize voices, but they come here because of the light and the food sources." ///////// now coming up at six, i'll have more on what you can do to safely to try and get rid of these birds, reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. news 10 first at five will be right back. //////////
