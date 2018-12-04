Speech to Text for Tuesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight tonight a 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. cloudy, with a low around 25. west wind 5 to 7 mph. wednesday mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. west wind 7 to 10 mph. wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 28. south southwest wind around 8 mph. tonight a 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. cloudy, with a low around 25. west wind 5 to 7 mph. wednesday mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. west wind 7 to 10 mph. wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 28. south southwest wind around 8 mph. tonight a 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. cloudy, with a low around 25. west wind 5 to 7 mph. wednesday mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. west wind 7 to 10 mph. wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 28. south southwest wind around 8 mph. "they're back"!