Speech to Text for Coffee and Caregivers, Signature Healthcare

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with robin heng from signature healthcare. coffee and caregivers is a support group for those who offer care to loved ones in their homes, or who have loved ones in long-term care facilities. this is a place where you can offer support, share experience, ask questions, and be with others who share the same concerns. tomorrow's topic will be what is normal aging and not-normal aging? we meet the first wednesday of every month at signature healthcare of terre haute from 12:00-1:00 p.m. lunch is provided. <alia talks with robin heng from signature healthcare. coffee and caregivers is a support group for those who offer care to loved ones in their homes, or who have loved ones in long-term care facilities. this is a place where you can offer support, share experience, ask questions, and be with others who share the same concerns. tomorrow's topic will be what is normal aging and not-normal aging? we meet the first wednesday of every month at signature healthcare of terre haute from 12:00-1:00 p.m. lunch is provided. <alia talks with robin heng from signature healthcare. coffee and caregivers is a support group for those who offer care to loved ones in their homes, or who have loved ones in long-term care facilities. this is a place where you can offer support, share experience, ask questions, and be with others who share the same concerns. tomorrow's topic will be what is normal aging and not-normal aging? we meet the first wednesday of every month at signature healthcare of terre haute from 12:00-1:00 p.m. lunch is <alia talks with robin heng from signature healthcare. coffee and caregivers is a support group for those who offer care to loved ones in their homes, or who have loved ones in long-term care facilities. this is a place where you can offer support, share