All You Need to Know for Tuesday

unanswered questions and still no arrest six years after the tragic death of retired sullivan county farmer "lowell badger". authorities say the 85 year old was found shot-to-death in his home on december 8th 20-12. a dark gray safe and "l-c-d television" were taken during the crime. investigators have followed-up on hundreds of tips, conducted hundreds of interviews, and searched dozens of properties across the "2"-state area. a "30"-thousand-dollar reward has been established for help with solving this crime. no matter how large or small the tip may be - call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.

////// the state fire marshal will be in clinton today - looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed valley pro construction. that fire happened just before 9:30 sunday night. fire officials told news 10 no one was hurt-- but the building was a total loss. the owners say the business is closed for the time being. but plans they do plan to continue doing what they love.

meanwhile - this morning - people are being asked to stay away from a collapsed building on south main street in clinton. we weren't able to see much of the damage. but the city says officials learned about a collapse on the roof.. or in the back of the building. barricades will be in place around the building as a safety precaution until further notice.

the holidays may be a festive time for many -- however, a local veterinarian wants "you" to not overlook the potential dangers to "your" four-legged friends. news 10's abby joins us live at brown veterinary hospital. she's there to walk us through some ways you can protect your pets this holiday season. that's right.... if you have pets and... as you decorate this holiday season, be aware of these dangers. it could save you a trip to the veterinary emergency room. a local vet tells me some plants like holly, mistletoe and poinsettia are extremely toxic to your cat or dog. they also tell me you should watch out for "edible treats." most pet owners know this...and are familiar that "chocolate" is "toxic" and a big "no, no!" this includes chocolate and nuts as these "sweets" can be extremely dangerous and even "deadly" to pets. veterinarian "beth brown" says darker and richer chocolates---specifically "baker's chocolate" is what you need to look out for. in addition, brown says also watch out for tinsel and ornaments. if tinsel is consumed, it can cause serious damage to the throat, mouth and intestines. reporting, live in terre haute, ak, news 10.

low competition and rising steel prices are being blamed for costly renovations to franklin elementary school in vincennes. it could cost the school district twelve million dollars. that's up from the original ten million planned. despite a twenty percent increase - school officials say they are still able to afford the project without tax increases. franklin would be the fourth school in the district to get renovations.

happening tonight - the noon optimist club's annual clothe a child auction in terre haute. the auction will be held at the vfw located at 12th and mulberry in terre haute. local businesses have donated hundreds of items that you can bid on. the auction gets underway at 7 p.m. doors open at six.