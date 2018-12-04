Clear

Cloudy and cold. Possible flurries. High: 34°

A number of upper-disturbances are in the general area.

Posted: Tue Dec 04 03:27:10 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 03:37:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold. Possible flurries. High: 34°

Tuesday night: Cloudy and cold; still a chance of flurries. Low: 25°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Some gradual clearing. High: 35°

Detailed Forecast: A number of upper-disturbances are in the general area. This will keep clouds as a prominent feature in our sky and will also increase the likelihood of flurries flying around out there. Temperatures continue to trend below normal through the extended period, but for the most part, most days continue to look dry.

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
