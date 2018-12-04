Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold. Possible flurries. High: 34°

Tuesday night: Cloudy and cold; still a chance of flurries. Low: 25°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Some gradual clearing. High: 35°

Detailed Forecast: A number of upper-disturbances are in the general area. This will keep clouds as a prominent feature in our sky and will also increase the likelihood of flurries flying around out there. Temperatures continue to trend below normal through the extended period, but for the most part, most days continue to look dry.

