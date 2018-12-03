Speech to Text for No serious injuries reported after Terre Haute crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you. one person is ok tonight. that's after a car crash in terre haute. it happened just before 8:30 tonight near old maple avenue and wabash. police say the driver was going east on wabash when he fell asleep at the wheel. this caused the car to roll several times before hitting a pole. thankfully...police say there were no serious