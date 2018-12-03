Clear

No serious injuries reported after Terre Haute crash

Posted: Mon Dec 03 20:11:35 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 20:11:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

you. one person is ok tonight. that's after a car crash in terre haute. it happened just before 8:30 tonight near old maple avenue and wabash. police say the driver was going east on wabash when he fell asleep at the wheel. this caused the car to roll several times before hitting a pole. thankfully...police say there were no serious
