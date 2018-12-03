Speech to Text for ISU women

after five straight road games to start the season the indiana state women's basketball team finally played a home game tonight.... the sycamores hosted iupui in their home opener.... isu would fall behind by 10 points in the first quarter, they rally back in the second... regan wentland money from dowtown, isu down five... late in the first half....ashli o'neal gives the sycamores their first lead of the game on the corner three... she had 15....isu was up four at recess... late third, ty battle gives isu a 49-45 lead going to the fourth quarter.. final quarter was all iupui......sycamores down three, less than 20 seconds to go....they need a stop... they get it but macee williams offensive board and putback is the backbreaker....the former fountain central star had a game-high 18 points for the jaguars... iupui wins 64-59.... sycamores fall to four and two on the season... first year isu head coach vicki hall says her team isn't going to back down to anyone, but her sycamores have to get better to beat a quality team like iupui, who's ranked 17th in the latest mid-major top 25 poll..... < certain things we'll have to continue to work on in order to beat these kinds of teams. that our playoff teams, that our ncaa double a teams, that are wnit teams. we have time and we're going to continue to learn that.>