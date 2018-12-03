Speech to Text for December 3rd Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time now for rick's rallies.... former terre haute south brave de'avion washington had a big block late with the game on the line in the sycamore win saturday....dee has always played great defense..... connor davis pulled off this connor davis defense..... played great defense..... connor davis pulled off this best shot of the week, how did he do that....the parke heritage wolve was backwards, under the basket....on his feet when he threw up this shot off the glass and it goes in.... trevor eppert put on a dunk contest in this years banks of the wabash... the north vermillion senior threw it down in a variety of ways....off steals , over defenders and off the break.....this kid as springs in his legs....man can he get up... that does it for this weeks edition of rick's rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when