Speech to Text for Travis Nolting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome welcome back.... travis nolting has done a great job of building north central football into a 1a contender, but now coach is leaving the t-birds.... nolting has resigned as the schools assistant principal, athletic director and head football coach..... next week pending school board approval, he's be named the new football head coach at greenfield-centeral high school...which is a 5a program... in eight years at north central, nolting produced sevening winning seasons and a 60-28 record... this past season he guided the t-birds to the schools very first football sectional title and the first football sectional championship in the history of sullivan county....