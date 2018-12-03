Speech to Text for Monday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. west wind around 6 mph. the south vermillion girls basketball team was looking for a home win over edgewood, highlights straight ahead.... and the isu women's basketball team was in tonight a few flurries cloudy, with a low around 28. north northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. tuesday cloudy, possibly some flurries with a high near 34. north northwest wind around 6 mph. tuesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. west wind around 6 mph. tonight a few flurries cloudy, with a low around 28. north northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. tuesday cloudy, possibly some flurries with a high near 34. north northwest wind around 6 mph. tuesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. west wind tonight a few flurries cloudy, with a low around 28. north northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. tuesday cloudy, possibly some flurries with a high near 34. north northwest wind around 6 mph. tuesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. west wind around 6 mph. tonight a few flurries cloudy, with a low around 28. north northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. tuesday cloudy, possibly some flurries with a high near 34. north northwest wind around 6 mph. tuesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. west wind around 6 mph. the south vermillion girls basketball team was looking