Nature trails for a new Vigo County park

parks the vigo the vigo county parks department is working hard on a property south of terre haute. workers are trying to turn it into a new park. news 10 was able to get an exclusive look at the future park. storm team 10's brady harp... spoke with a former parks employee with a special connection to the land. < this large area of land in southern vigo county will eventually become a park. vigo county park officials tell me right now they are working on building hiking trails. when pfizer left the area when pfizer when pfizer left the area south of terre haute - it also left a large area of forrested land. former parks superintendent keith ruble says he knew the land was an opportunity immediately. keith ruble: "i did forestry improvement work here for the pfizer company and when i did that i found out they were going to be leaving town and when i found that out i thought this green belt would be really beneficial to the county." i asked ruble what made the stretch of land special enough to be vigo county's newest park. ruble: "it's wild. it's got a lot of unique plants and of course prairie and a lot of different types of wildlife live here and it's just a place where people can enjoy the wild by walking the trails." current vigo county park officials say they want to retain the areas "wild" atmosphere ruble thinks is so special. grossman: "right now we are hovering at a little over eight miles of trail and eight hundred and twenty two acres. a portion of the property to the west will be really nice rolling hills and landscape. we've got a couple ponds on the property and we are going more of a natural trail. vigo county parks property has more rock trail and we want to get people off that beaten path a little bit more." the park south of town is still a couple years away from opening to the public. the new park will be named "ruble park" - immortalizing keith's efforts to secure the land for vigo county. ruble: "it's kind of funny because i thought when something is named after somebody they're dead and here i am still alive and it is rewarding that the county would recognize me for this but if it wasn't for the pfizer thing and local people this wouldn't have happened." vigo county park officials tell me they are planning on opening this land to the public in twenty twenty they say there is still a large amount of work to be done on the land before it can be made a park. in vigo county - brady harp - storm team 10.