Speech to Text for Christmas in the Park at Deming

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school to get renovations. the wabash valley is officially in full holiday mode. "music playing" today terre haute leaders unveiled christmas in the park. several local organizations local organizations decorated the park's 19 shelters with different holiday themes. next week...judges will cast their votes on which displays are the best. the displays the best. the displays weren't tonight's only features. there was also a candy cane hunt for kids. they could also take a picture with santa. judging for christmas in the park takes place on monday, december