Terre Haute's mayoral candidates talk about the new jail

tomorrow to try and find a cause. candidates and the public are weighing in on where they think a new vigo county jail should go. two people have announced they are running for mayor of terre haute. news 10's heather good spoke with both men today. she has more on what they had to say about the future of the project. pat goodwin and karrum nasser have thrown their hats in the ring to be the next terre haute mayor. one of the most contentious topics right now is the future of the vigo county jail. many people are divided on the issue... so it should be no surprise these candidates are too. < soon... city leaders will decide if a new jail will go here... on the former international paper property along prairieton road. candidate for mayor -- karrum nasser -- will get a vote in rezoning the property for a vigo county jail from his seat on the city council. karrum nasser says, "i am currently in favor of the petitioners request to zone i there but that doesn't necessarily mean that i'm for a jail and against riverscape development. i just believe that we can do both." candidate for mayor -- pat goodwin -- is a member of the riverscape board. the group has been working to develop land along the wabash river. goodwin hosted a community forum to talk about other possible locations for a new jail. he says he is not in favor of using the ip property for the jail project. pat goodwin says, "the riverscape property, the property along praireton road has tremendous future potential for recreation, for tax base increase, for development and i think we need to preserve it for that use." the city already owns the former i-p property. and... a local developer announced plans to use private dollars to build an outdoor pavilion in that area... even with a jail for a neighbor. nasser argues the ip property is far enough away from the riverfront... it would not harm future development in the area. nasser says, "standing at the far end of it you still can't see the river. in fact, there are two sewage lagoons that make up property that go from the ip location to the river." county commissioners say the current jail location is not big enough for what is needed. but goodwin says there is enough room where the jail sits now and that's his first pick. goodwin says, "as i've researched around the state what i've found is that there are several jails the size of ours and much larger that are built on parcels even smaller than the government complex here in terre haute." the terre haute city council will discuss rezoning the international paper property for a new jail at a meeting thursday.> you can find out more about the jail project at the area planning meeting wednesday night. back