Speech to Text for Kids and Juuls

teens and teens and young adults today are turning to a new form of smoking -- it's by using e cigarettes or vaping... "juul" is one brand of e-cig. and it's gaining popularity. new's 10's jada huddlestun joins us with more on why teens are turning this new trend. juuls debuted just three years ago. it's a type of vaping... i spoke with two freshman at indiana state univeristy today. they both have different feeling when it comes to vaping. < taylor canada is a frehsman at indiana state university. she says many of her peers have taken to this new trend of using juuls simply because so many others are also using them. "it's kind of a stress reliever and instead of turning to cigarettes in a harmful way i think juul is a little bit better because it does have the nicotine in it so it does get you that little feeling of a stress reliever." juuls are small..and look similar to a flash drive. they don't look.. smell.. or taste.. like a typical cigarette.. libby ray is the tobacco prevention coordinator at chances and services for youth in terre haute. she says young people often don't know what they're inhaling using these products. "most of them if you said how many of you plan to use tobacco or smoke they would go ew no yuck, right? but when it comes to vaping they don't think of that as being the same thing and they don't understand that they are consuming nicotine." canada says you can expect to see juuls nearly everywhere you go on a college campus. "walking to class i always see some smoke going up in the air from people's juuls even sometimes in class people will sneak a little hit real fast so it's definitely common for people to be using juuls." meanwhile we spoke to other students. they say you should still be thoughtful of others when you use it. "when we were kids you would go to a smoking non-smoking restaurant it's the same concept even though it's not the same smell and not the same like second hand smoke on your clothes but you do need to be aware of who's around you and what's respectful and what isn't." > now we reported back in september that some people suggest banning fruit flavors, to