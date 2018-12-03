Clear

December tornados?

December tornados?

Posted: Mon Dec 03 15:27:29 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 15:27:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for December tornados?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coming up [take sot name: cbs - 20181202 - sun0006 at: 0:58 to: 1:03 duration:0:05] it actually put chills up my spine you could actually see debris going up in the air the weekend brought quite a scare for people in central illinois. tornadoes touched down, leaving behind damage... most of that severe weather stayed out of our direct area. even though it's december.. we could easily see those same kinds of storms. storm team 10's chris piper explains what to keep in mind. < it's something that not many people expected to happen. tornadoes touched down in central illinois over the weekend, something that's usually uncommon for this time of year. when it comes to illinois, the month with the most tornadic activity is may. the average number of tornadoes that month is usually fifteen. over the first weekend of december, there were twenty-two tornadoes reported. so how did this system move? the storms started in south central illinois, and they moved from the southwest to the north east. there were also two different cells that brought these tornadoes. one right through central illinois that brought more damage, and then another cell farther to the western part of the state. so why did this happen? in the first weekend of december, we were in an unusually warm spell. for a tornado to form, you need cold air that mixes with warm air. since we were so warm, a strong cold front moved through, bringing us storms, and an unstable atmosphere resulting in tornadoes. again these storms are not nearly as common this time of year, but with the right conditions, they can become dangerous. for storm team 10, i'm chris piper.> ///////////
Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
December Starts Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 12-3

Image

Kids and Juuls

Image

New Christmas lights in Brazil

Image

December tornados?

Image

Projects at Vincennes schools

Image

What's next for the Vigo County Jail?

Image

Clinton roof collapse

Image

Fire destroys Clinton business

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder