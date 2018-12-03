Speech to Text for December tornados?

it actually put chills up my spine you could actually see debris going up in the air the weekend brought quite a scare for people in central illinois. tornadoes touched down, leaving behind damage... most of that severe weather stayed out of our direct area. even though it's december.. we could easily see those same kinds of storms. storm team 10's chris piper explains what to keep in mind. it's something that not many people expected to happen. tornadoes touched down in central illinois over the weekend, something that's usually uncommon for this time of year. when it comes to illinois, the month with the most tornadic activity is may. the average number of tornadoes that month is usually fifteen. over the first weekend of december, there were twenty-two tornadoes reported. so how did this system move? the storms started in south central illinois, and they moved from the southwest to the north east. there were also two different cells that brought these tornadoes. one right through central illinois that brought more damage, and then another cell farther to the western part of the state. so why did this happen? in the first weekend of december, we were in an unusually warm spell. for a tornado to form, you need cold air that mixes with warm air. since we were so warm, a strong cold front moved through, bringing us storms, and an unstable atmosphere resulting in tornadoes. again these storms are not nearly as common this time of year, but with the right conditions, they can become dangerous. for storm team 10, i'm chris piper.