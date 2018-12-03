Speech to Text for Projects at Vincennes schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10 nightwatch. the price tag for a school renovation has gone up. vincennes community school leaders are now working to make up the difference. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he tells us why the franklin elementary project is going to cost more than first thought.. the vincennes community school corporation has its sights set on franklin elementary school. however as officals make plans they are finding that the price has gone up. < construction at vigo elementary continued on monday morning. as the school year enters it's mid year point so does construction. "we can't afford to get behind schedule because this whole thing has been a domino that when one comes off then the next one has to be ready to start." the school corporation is already working on its budget for franklin elementary. a budget that now has increased by 2 million dollars. "it's not that we are doing anything different or we're going to add some additional space. it's still the intent of the original project." the thing that has changed...construction costs. "school officals say they began to see that construction costs were going up last year when vigo elementary went to bid. they cite two main issues for this increase. one is statewide and one is nationwide." "the market is not as competitive as it was. and quite frankly right now contractors and sub contractors have their pick of work anywhere and everywhere they want to go." competition is down.. driving prices up. parsley says one other factor is rising steel prices. "there has been an increase. whether you want to argue and not to politicize any of the debate. but with the tariffs and so forth we've seen an increase in steel from when this project started to where we're at now." despite the increase parsley says they are still able to handle the 20% increase. and.. they can do so without raising taxes. "we're now exactly on target. the budget had been thirty eight million. we're now going to finish just a tick over 40 million." > despite the cost increase parsley says the project is still on track to wrap up in 2020. live in vincennes, gary