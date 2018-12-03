Clear

What's next for the Vigo County Jail?

Posted: Mon Dec 03 15:22:37 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 15:22:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

who was involved. this is a big week for what's next in the vigo county jail. we've reported on the proposal to put the jail on the former international paper property. now... some people are voicing their concerns. opponents of the plan have put yard signs up around terre haute. they say "no jail on river" .. and encourage people to attend an upcoming terre haute city council meeting. the meeting is happening thursday evening. it's when the city council will consider the county commissioners' rezoning request. if council members deny the request, the county will have to re-work its plans. you can attend. the meeting starts at 6 in the city
