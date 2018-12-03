Speech to Text for Fire destroys Clinton business

at 6-30 eastern. a local business owner is still in shock tonight... that's after a fire destroyed his building.. "it probably took me a year to set that whole place up. and you know, its gone in a few minutes." the fire happened a little before 9-30 sunday night at "valley pro construction" in clinton. that's where we find news 10's lacey clifton.. she spoke with the owner today.. she continues our coverage now... lacey.. ////////// rondrell-- setting up a business is usually a labor of love. and that's definitely the case for david natalie -- the owner of valley pro construction. but he'll admit-- seeing the building destroyed was hard for him. ////////// <lasting destruction happened in a matter of minutes. "i didn't think it would be very serious, but of course coming up here i seen smoke coming from a couple blocks away. and it started donning on me that you know something's going on." that's the reality for valley pro construction owner david natalie. a fire destroyed his business sunday night. "i had displays in there, i had you know kitchen cabinet displays, shower displays, vinyl siding. like, you know like i said it probably took me a year to set that whole place up, and you know it's gone in a few minutes." the clinton fire department says the state fire marshal will investigate the fire on tuesday. there's not an official cause of the fire yet, but natalie had at least one guess. "i'm making an assumption that it's electrical. i mean there's hardly anything that can go wrong in your attic except electrical." overall, natalie says while it's sad to see his business go, he's relieved no one was hurt. "i know nobody was in these building next to me, which was good, but you know i was worried about firemen.// that's the thing, everything else is replaceable, i just didn't want to see anyone get hurt."> natalie says the business is closed for