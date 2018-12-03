Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

little light a little light rain will be around today - at times it could mix up with a few snow flakes. highs today get to 39. then, cloudy and cold tonight; a rain/snow mix still possible. lows at 29. mostly cloudy again tomorrow, a high at 35. then, another chance for a few flurries to fly tomorrow night, with a low at 25. sunshine comes back wednesday, but highs stay stuck in the a little light rain will be around today - at times it could mix up with a few snow flakes. highs today get to 39. then, cloudy and cold tonight; a rain/snow mix still possible. lows at 29. mostly cloudy again tomorrow, a high at 35. then, another chance for a few flurries to fly tomorrow night, with a low at 25. sunshine comes back wednesday, but highs stay stuck in the a little light rain will be around today - at times it could mix up with a few snow flakes. highs today get to 39. then, cloudy and cold tonight; a rain/snow mix still possible. lows at 29. mostly cloudy again tomorrow, a high at 35. then, another chance for a few flurries to fly tomorrow night, with a low at 25. sunshine comes back wednesday, but highs stay a little light rain will be around today - at times it could mix up with a few snow flakes. highs today get to 39. then, cloudy and cold tonight; a rain/snow mix still possible. lows at 29. mostly cloudy again tomorrow, a high at 35. then, another chance for a few flurries to fly tomorrow night, with a low at 25. sunshine comes back wednesday, but highs stay stuck in the mid-30s.