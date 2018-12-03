Clear

Image Fire destroys construction business

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames and smoke Sunday night

35. then, another we're continuing to stay on top of breaking news for you this morning out of clinton, indiana. that's where a fire destroyed a business overnight. it happened a little before 9-30 at "valley pro construction". that's at 440 north ninth street in clinton. that's also where we find news 10's abby kirk. abby, what can you tell us? alia, i spoke to fire officials earlier this morning. at this hour, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. but, investigators say it may have started in the attic. this is "valley pro construction" just off of north 9th street in clinton. fire officials tell me the fire took about 3 and a half hours to fight. clinton city fire, fairview park volunteer fire depts, and illiana e-m-s were at the scene. they are calling it a total loss. nobody is hurt... officials say no body was inside the building when the fire began. there is an apartment complex just across the street from this business. according to some facebook posts we have seen, those residents are safe and sound. i am working to talk to witnesses. again, the fire is still under investigation. i will continue to update you as soon as i get more information. for now reporting live in clinton, indiana, ak, news
