All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news for you this morning out of clinton, indiana. a fire destroyed a business sunday night. it happened a little before 9-30 at "valley pro construction". that's at 440 north ninth street in clinton. that's also where we find news 10's abby kirk. abby, what can you tell us? alia, i spoke to fire officials earlier this morning. at this hour, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. but, investigators say it may have started in the attic. this is "valley pro construction" just off of north 9th street in clinton. fire officials tell me the fire took about 3 and a half hours to fight. clinton city fire, fairview park volunteer fire departments, and illiana e-m-s were at the scene. they are calling it a total loss. nobody is hurt... officials say no body was inside the building when the fire began. there is an apartment complex just across the street from this business. according to some facebook posts we have seen, those residents are safe and sound. i am working to talk to witnesses. for now reporting live in clinton, indiana, ak, news 10.

///////.

meanwhile -- investigators continue trying to determine the cause of a vacant house fire. the fire happened just after 7:30 yesterday morning in terre haute. this is at 4th street and elizabeth avenue. that's just off of north highway 41. investigators tell news 10 the home has not had working utilities for years. crews say they found heavy flames and smoke - but quickly knocked down the fire. .

///.

if you've ever considered working as a fireman, here's your chance. the terre haute fire department will start accepting job applications today. applicants must have a high school diploma or g-e-d -- an active drivers license and no prior felony convictions. you must also be at least 21 at the time of applying and under 36 by the time you are hired. applications are due friday, december 21st. you can find applications at t-h-f-d headquarters. that's at 25 spruce street in terre haute. .

///.

a four year old girl is dead after being hit by a car. it happened just after 5:30 saturday night in washington, indiana. the washington police department tells us it happened on east national highway - near southeast seventh street. so far - investigators have not released any names..

///.

this morning -- people in the midwest are still cleaning up after a string of tornadoes over the weekend. this tornado was part of a swarm that hit illinois saturday. at least a hundred homes were damaged in taylorville, and more than 20 people were injured. a handful of tornadoes also touched down in arkansas -- oklahoma and missouri..

///.

your help is needed to track down who's responsible for damaging a handicap ramp in a hit and run. it happened early saturday morning in jasonville. pictures show a ramp outside a home was significantly damaged... and a stop sign appears to have been run over. this is near south lawton and shanklin streets. police say a witness told them they saw what may be a 2007 to 2009 dodge pickup with cab lights. they say the truck will likely have front end damage. if you know anything about this -- contact police at 812-665-2694 or crime stoppers at 812-847-5463 crime stoppers is offering a reward for tips that help solve this case..

////.

happening tonight - terre haute businessman and mayoral candidate, pat goodwin, will host a public forum on the vigo county jail. goodwin is asking public officials and those directly involved with the criminal justice system to attend and provide their input -- answer questions and help the community come together on the best way to move forward. the forum gets underway at 6:30 tonight at the vigo county public library..

////.

terre haute businessman greg gibson would still like to see a casino in terre haute. gibson is vice-president of spectacle entertainment, which just bought two casinos upstate. the company wants lawmakers to approve moving one of those licenses. terre haute is one possibility for a location. lawmakers turned down a recent attempt to bring a casino to terre haute..

///.

happening today - leaf pickup continues in terre haute. today and tomorrow... the route will stretch from hulman to college...and from 10th street to first street. after tomorrow...the areas will be college to wabash and first street to state road 46..