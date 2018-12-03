Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Light pockets of mixing rain and snow, cloudy. High: 39°

Monday Night: Cloudy, colder. Low: 28°

Tuesday: Light isolated showers, snow mixing in. High: 35°

Detailed Forecast: An upper-level disturbance in the area will keep clouds in the sky and the potential for a rain-snow mix for your Monday. While the activity doesn't heavy, or even widespread, it could certainly become an annoyance throughout the day. Otherwise, our spring-blast from the weekend is gone and doesn't look to return any time soon. A cloudy sky will stick around through Tuesday when another light rain/snow mix could develop. Day time temperatures look to stay confined to the 30s for the week, which believe or not, for the first week of December, is still below seasonal normal.

