Light pockets of mixing rain and snow, cloudy. High: 39°

An upper-level disturbance in the area will keep clouds in the sky and the potential for a rain-snow mix for your Monday.

Posted: Mon Dec 03 03:40:28 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 03:48:15 PST 2018

Monday: Light pockets of mixing rain and snow, cloudy. High: 39°

Monday Night: Cloudy, colder. Low: 28°

Tuesday: Light isolated showers, snow mixing in. High: 35°

Detailed Forecast: An upper-level disturbance in the area will keep clouds in the sky and the potential for a rain-snow mix for your Monday. While the activity doesn't heavy, or even widespread, it could certainly become an annoyance throughout the day. Otherwise, our spring-blast from the weekend is gone and doesn't look to return any time soon. A cloudy sky will stick around through Tuesday when another light rain/snow mix could develop. Day time temperatures look to stay confined to the 30s for the week, which believe or not, for the first week of December, is still below seasonal normal.

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Cold blast on the way!
