Speech to Text for Christmas in the Park 5k

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more then 2- more then 2-hundred people faced the cold... and somewhat dreary day for the christmas in the park 5-k. the wabash valley road runners organized the run this afternoon in deming park. there was a 5-k... 3-k... and a half mile reindeer romp for the little ones. organizers say there were several runners this year compared to last year. they say it's a great opportunity for people to have fun and stay healthy. muvica says, "just to be apart of the community do apart of the community do something good have something people can join to have comroddary and enjoy at the same time." this was the last race of the year. the runners will start back up