Speech to Text for THFD Seeking Applicants

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

no one was inside. not to a job alert out of terre haute... the terre haute fire department will start accepting job applications tomorrow. all applicants must have a high school diploma or g-e-d... an active drivers license and no prior felony convictions. you must also be over 21 at the time of applying and under 36 by the time you are hired. applications are due friday, december 21st. you can find applications at t-h-f-d headquarters. that's at 25 spruce street