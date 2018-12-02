Speech to Text for Jasonville PD need help after driver wrecks into handicap ramp

in a hit and run accident. in tonight's crime alert... jasonville police say the incident happened early saturday morning. as you can see from these images... a handicap ramp outside someone's home was significantly damaged... and a stop sign appears to have been run over. this is near south lawton and shanklin streets. police say a witness told them they saw what may be a 2007 to 2009 dodge pickup with cab lights. they say the truck will likely have front end damage. if you know anything about this you are asked to contact police or call crimestoppers. crimestoppers has