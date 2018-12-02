Clear

Seelyville gets grant money

Posted: Sun Dec 02 16:48:41 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 02 16:48:42 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

driver would have their license suspended. the seelyville town manager says state grant money will be put to good use. we told you friday on news 10 about the hundreds of millions of dollars going to local communities to bring them to the "next level." seelyville is one of those communities. it was awarded more than a hundred thousand dollars through the indiana next level roads community crossings initiative. chris lynch, seelyville town manager, says, "oh, it's great. all the roads in the town need to be redone so projects like this are great for small communities like ours to get this stuff going and help get all these roads taken care of and maintain them, make sure that they all stay in good shape for all the residents of the town." overall... 283 local governments will receive 100-million dollars in matching funds. brazil, clinton and terre haute are
