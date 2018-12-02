Clear

Indiana and Illinois get failing grades for school traffic safety

Posted: Sun Dec 02 16:45:23 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 02 16:45:24 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

available. a recent report ranks indiana and illinois among the worst in the nation for street safety around schools. according to the report... both indiana and illinois are getting failing grades. in tonight's safety alert... we have more on the report showing wabash valley kids are at risk. zendrive is a company that analyzes road safety data. it's report found that children are in the most danger during school drop-off and pick-up times. the report takes into account... the relative safety of roads around a school... and distracted driving. indiana ranks 42nd... and illinois 49th... out of fifty states and the district of columbia. the report also grades each school... and there are some right here in the wabash valley that also got failing grades. you can see the full report and an interactive map by heading
