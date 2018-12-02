Clear

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

four year a four year old little girl has died after police say she was hit by a car. we are following this developing story for you tonight out of washington, indiana. according the washington police department... a vehicle hit the child on east national highway... near southeast seventh street. this happened just after 5:30 last night. investigators have not released any names but confirm to news 10 the child did die from her injuries. we will have more on this developing story as information becomes
