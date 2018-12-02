Clear

Christmas Walk and Cabin Rededication

Christmas Walk and Cabin Rededication

Posted: Sun Dec 02 12:25:43 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 02 12:25:43 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Christmas Walk and Cabin Rededication

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clouds today we'll celebrating a 19th century christmas! visitors to pioneer village in southern vigo county got to do just that during the annual christmas walk. pioneer village is located within fowler park. pioneer men and women decorated their cabins for all to see. folks were able to enjoy carriage rides... hot drinks and sweet treats while checking out the village. and while at pioneer village... our cameras caught the official re-dedication of a cabin that was nearly destroyed by fire last year. we have been following efforts to rebuild cochran cabin. most of the cabin was lost to a fire. but-- vigo county park staff and many volunteers were able to salvage parts of the original structure like the chimney and foundation. parts of the plummer cabin in greene county were donated. and-- logs from the gillin family were used to create what will now be called the cochran-plummer cabin. those who have worked on the rebuild say the finished product is a historic structure they hope will educate families for many years to come. "it's been tremendous you learn stuff everyday it's been a challenge i enjoy challenges. met a lot of good people" staff and volunteers were recognized for their hard work raising the cabin as the pioneers would during one of the coldest novembers
Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Cool weather slowly moving back in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christmas Walk and Cabin Rededication

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

South V beats RP

Image

North Vermillion wins Banks

Image

North and South drop openers

Image

Sycamores beat Wright State

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Weather

Image

Segment 3, In The Paint

Image

Segment two, In The Paint

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays