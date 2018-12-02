Speech to Text for Christmas Walk and Cabin Rededication

clouds today we'll celebrating a 19th century christmas! visitors to pioneer village in southern vigo county got to do just that during the annual christmas walk. pioneer village is located within fowler park. pioneer men and women decorated their cabins for all to see. folks were able to enjoy carriage rides... hot drinks and sweet treats while checking out the village. and while at pioneer village... our cameras caught the official re-dedication of a cabin that was nearly destroyed by fire last year. we have been following efforts to rebuild cochran cabin. most of the cabin was lost to a fire. but-- vigo county park staff and many volunteers were able to salvage parts of the original structure like the chimney and foundation. parts of the plummer cabin in greene county were donated. and-- logs from the gillin family were used to create what will now be called the cochran-plummer cabin. those who have worked on the rebuild say the finished product is a historic structure they hope will educate families for many years to come. "it's been tremendous you learn stuff everyday it's been a challenge i enjoy challenges. met a lot of good people" staff and volunteers were recognized for their hard work raising the cabin as the pioneers would during one of the coldest novembers