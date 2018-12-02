Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Sun to start, but a few sprinkles later in the day.

Posted: Sun Dec 02 08:00:37 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 02 08:00:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today we'll start off with sunshine here in the valley, but expect clouds to roll in by the afternoon. still breezy, but warm, with highs getting to 51. tonight the clouds turn to rain showers later into the evening. breezy and cool overnight as lows drop to 37. tomorrow more scattered showers as we slowly cool things down. today we'll start off with sunshine here in the valley, but expect clouds to roll in by the afternoon. still breezy, but warm, with highs getting to 51. tonight the clouds turn to rain showers later into the evening. breezy and cool overnight as lows drop to 37. tomorrow more scattered showers as we slowly cool things down. day time highs at
Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Cool weather slowly moving back in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

