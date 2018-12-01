Speech to Text for South V beats RP

parke heritage 51-44.. **consolation game at the banks.. south vermillion squaring off against riverton parke.. **conner vanlannan with a nice game for the cats.. he had 19 points.. he got four of them here.. hits the three and he's fouled.. wildcats on a 9-0 run.. **and not letting up.. pass to bryce mcleish in the corner.. he buries the three.. mcleish goes for 17 points in this one.. **panthers trying to stay with them.. jonathan virostko drives inside.. give him the and-one.. virostko led all scorers with 20.. but it wasn't enough.. south vermillion takes 3rd place with a 67-54