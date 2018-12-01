Clear

North and South drop openers

Braves and Patriots both lose Saturday.

Posted: Sat Dec 01 20:55:11 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 01 20:55:12 PST 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for North and South drop openers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after picking up a couple of wins to start the season.. terre haute south basketball faces its first 4-a test.. **the unbeaten braves hosting mooresville tonight in the home opener on the south side.. **3rd quarter.. deonta wade pops out on the wing.. jaden thomas sees him.. finds him.. and he hits it.. wade trying to bring the braves back.. trailing by double digits.. **later.. pioneers putting on the press.. but south picks it apart.. look at the ball movement there.. braves end up behind the defense for the easy lay-in.. still a lot of ground to make up though.. **wade driving inside.. he dumps it off to kenyon sholty.. the big man makes a nice adjustment mid-air for the score.. south buckled down and put some pressure on in the 4th quarter.. but they couldn't overcome the big deficit.. mooresville gives the braves their first loss of the season.. 57-40. **terre haute north still looking for that first win of the season.. patriots hosting bedford north lawrence in their home opener.. **and cayman hayes determined to put on a show for the home fans.. the north senior driving inside.. a size disadvantage doesn't matter.. he fights through it for the bucket.. **he was the guy for north early in this game.. in transition.. hayes elevates and drills the long ball.. **this quarter is the cayman hayes show.. pushing the pace again.. this time he goes inside.. reaching in the bag of tricks.. he's got a smooth reverse finish.. hayes had all of north's points in the first quarter.. but he wasn't enough to get the patriots on top.. b-n-l picks up the 57-45 road
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Warm conditions continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South V beats RP

Image

North Vermillion wins Banks

Image

North and South drop openers

Image

Sycamores beat Wright State

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Weather

Image

Segment 3, In The Paint

Image

Segment two, In The Paint

Image

Segment One, In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide