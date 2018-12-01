Speech to Text for North and South drop openers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after picking up a couple of wins to start the season.. terre haute south basketball faces its first 4-a test.. **the unbeaten braves hosting mooresville tonight in the home opener on the south side.. **3rd quarter.. deonta wade pops out on the wing.. jaden thomas sees him.. finds him.. and he hits it.. wade trying to bring the braves back.. trailing by double digits.. **later.. pioneers putting on the press.. but south picks it apart.. look at the ball movement there.. braves end up behind the defense for the easy lay-in.. still a lot of ground to make up though.. **wade driving inside.. he dumps it off to kenyon sholty.. the big man makes a nice adjustment mid-air for the score.. south buckled down and put some pressure on in the 4th quarter.. but they couldn't overcome the big deficit.. mooresville gives the braves their first loss of the season.. 57-40. **terre haute north still looking for that first win of the season.. patriots hosting bedford north lawrence in their home opener.. **and cayman hayes determined to put on a show for the home fans.. the north senior driving inside.. a size disadvantage doesn't matter.. he fights through it for the bucket.. **he was the guy for north early in this game.. in transition.. hayes elevates and drills the long ball.. **this quarter is the cayman hayes show.. pushing the pace again.. this time he goes inside.. reaching in the bag of tricks.. he's got a smooth reverse finish.. hayes had all of north's points in the first quarter.. but he wasn't enough to get the patriots on top.. b-n-l picks up the 57-45 road