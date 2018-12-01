Speech to Text for Sycamores beat Wright State

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good good evening.. the wins have just kept coming for indiana state basketball.. the sycamores get back on the home floor trying to put together their longest streak since 20-15.. **i-s-u facing another potential tournament team.. wright state from the horizon league visiting hulman center.. **sycamores leading early.. and the edge only gets bigger when this guy's got the ball.. jordan barnes rises up and buries the three-ball.. **defense has been a big **defense three-ball.. buries the three-ball.. **defense has been a big point of emphasis for the sycamores.. so they've gotta love the activity here.. clayton hughes tips the pass.. de'avion washington takes it the other way and he takes it to the bank.. d cashes in for two.. sycamores up 4 at the break.. **on the flip side.. tyreke key in control of the key in control side.. tyreke **on the flip at the break.. **on the flip side.. tyreke key in control of the offense.. he drives inside and drops it in the hoop.. key put up 17 points for the sycamores.. **but the bulk of the scoring comes from this guy.. jordan barnes.. stepback three.. j-b goes for 24 points.. **sycamores up two.. under a minute to play.. clayton hughes fights his way to the low block.. takes on the contact and the shot falls.. i-s-u goes up 4.. **that's big.. but keep watching.. raiders get it inside.. but here comes de'avion washington.. out of no where.. a great block.. barnes with the rebound and fouled.. indiana state holds on for another win.. this one 69-63 over wright state.. the sycamores have now won five games in a row.. that's the longest winning streak since january of 20-15. <<we're just 5-1 right now. you can't get too excited about anything yet. we showed tonight that we still have a lot of improvement. the guys have done a good job and i think got them believing in the game prep aspect of it and fighting a little bit for each other. not worrying so much about yourself individually. i think we can get a lot better at both ends of the floor but right now we're just 5-1. being able to enjoy this moment with these guys and everybody in our locker room. it's a great feeling. we like the way it's going but we know we're still going to have bigger tests and harder work to come.>> **purdue taking