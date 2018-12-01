Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

showers showers showers tonight will continue but it will still be warmer through the night. lows will drop to the upper 40's by the end of the evening. tomorrow highs will be in the lower 50's. partly cloudy skies will continue tomorrow and showers are possible. expect windy conditions through the afternoon. tomorrow cold conditions set in and lows will be in the upper 30's. clouds will set in as well.