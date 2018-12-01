Speech to Text for Segment 3, In The Paint

to in the welcome back to in the paint... the banks of the wabash tourney has a new look this year.... both south vermillion and parke heritage are making their very first appearance in this event... the wildcats and wolves met in the first semifinal tonight at the banks.... wilcats in transition...they find connor vanlannan.....that's a smart move.....he buries three of his 19 points.... can we get a heat check on vanlannan......parke heritage leaves himi open again and he says thank you very much with another trifecta... parke heritage was down in the third when landon newnum takes over this game... he was not going to be stopped on this drive... of course, we all know he has range and can shoot.....he you can see he was feeling it....just lining up the shot... newnum went off for 32 points... parke heritage wins 72-59..... congrats to the wolves on picking up their first win the programs history tonight... the second semi at the banks had the host north vermillion falcons against riverton parke... nice inside--out game by north vermillion......trey naylor lives up to his name with a trey for the falcons... naylor was three for three from downtown... rp came to play in this game and they were riding the lefty jonathon virostko.... he had the hot hand, he pulls the trigger and swishes the deep three....he had 19... nice defense by the falcons..trevor eppert the steal and he's playing above the rim.... the senior gives us our first slam this year on in the paint.... eppert go do more than dunk it.....the big man has a nice touch....he's money on the three ball.... north vermillion wins 48-44......they give coach jacob cummings his first win as the falcons head coach... tough test tonight for vincennes lincoln against an opponent the alices have struggled against.. lincoln hasn't beat these guys since 2008.. evansville reitz comes into alice arena for a showdown against vincennes lincoln.. and right from the tip.. the panthers take control.. drew carlton converts just seconds into the game to give reitz an early advantage on the road.. and the panthers keep up the intensity.. khristian lander the steal and look at the hops.. oh my goodness! a massive dunk.. tough to respond to that.. lincoln's brody ruggles attacks the defense and cuts in for the lay up.. but the panthers never let this get away.. in transition.. lander gives it up for another reitz bucket.. a slow start dooms the alices.. vincennes lincoln falls on the home floor.. 53-.7 to evansville reitz. another matchup down in knox county.. vincennes rivet playing host to the warriors from north knox.. it's brayden thorne who gives the warriors an early spark.. you can't leave a guy open in the corner like this and not expect to pay the price.. that's gonna cost rivet three points.. north knox exacting a toll early.. thorne no look dish to cole jones.. he's good from downtown.. all the sudden the warriors up 6.. but rivet calms things down.. the senior colten mouzin knocks down a three ball of his own.. this kid's a strong scorer.. mouzin thinking about it from three.. but he's got a better idea.. playing tough.. mouzin drives inside and banks in the layup to bring the patriots right back in it.. the strategy seems clear.. just keep feeding colten mouzin.. he takes it to the rack again and converts at the basket.. mouzin goes for 25 points.. vincennes rivet takes the lead and the patriots would hold on to that.. north knox comes up short on the road.. patriots down the warriors 66-51. with this being our first in the paint of the 2018-2019 high school basketball season, we have to remind everyone the sports 10 spirit award is back for the 10th year in a row... don't forget to show the sports 10 camera's your school spirit every friday.... at the end of the season we'll pick the school that had the best spirit and deliver you a trophy... last years winner was south knox... time now for our sports 10 spirit award winners tonight... .... north vermillion fans... barr-reeve fans... vincennes lincoln... up next is our subway play of the night... north vermillion trevor eppert with the dunk..... time now for the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... parke heritage - landon newnum - 32 pionts.. eastern greene - jaysce skinner - 28 points north daviess - jack towsend - 28 points, eight three's.... linton - tucker