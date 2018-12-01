Speech to Text for Segment two, In The Paint

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

paint... to in the welcome back to in the paint... linton's joey hart had a chance tonight to become the 43rd indiana high school boys basketball to reach 300 wins.... coach hart is sitting on 299, could his miners give him number 300 at home tonight against clay city... kip fougerousse with the easy steal and hoop....the iu recruit is just a great all around athlete at linton.... fougerousse nice cross court pass to tucker hayes....the linton senior says 1-2-3....miners up eight in the 1-2-3....miners up eight in the first quarter... i heard lincoln hale really improved this summer....the miners sophomore was already pretty good, easy take baseline by hale.....he had 19... the young man then shows off his athleticism.....he scores off the alley-oop....he's a lot of fun to watch, and miners nation still get two and half more years with him... linton leaves ethan rogers opener, he makes the pay from downtown....... end of the first quarter....linton doesn't get the best shot but silas robbins saves them with the offensive board and he throws up and in before the horn goes off....silas had 20... linton smashes 20... off....silas had horn goes off....silas had 20... linton smashes clay city 93-46...... the miners give coach hart his 300th career coach hart his 300th career win... congrats to my good buddy down there in linton....... dugger union hosted dugger union dugger union linton....... down there in linton....... dugger union hosted dugger union dugger union hosted columbus christian.... the dogs brayden robertson with the nice pass to dalton wright for a dugger layup, there down only two late in the third quarter... alex harbaugh sinks the rainbow three.....with just over four to go in the game union is down 41-40... less than 30 seconds, dogs still down one....they need a stop and can't get it... columbus christian scores on the layup... columbus christian gets the road win 49-45... dugger union did have another game tonight against evansville christian, the dogs took that one 55-53... barr-reeve lived up to its lofty ranking in the season opener... the vikings looking impressive with a double-digit win last week at the hatchet house.. **the 1-a 2nd ranked vikings looking to build on that game as barr-reeve hosts the visiting braves of tecumseh.. **brycen graber not shy about shooting from deep.. but he has another idea here.. a soft lob to austin ainscough and allows him to finish underneath.. vikings up big.. **later.. it's graber bringing the ball up.. he drives.. throws on the brakes and pops from the midrange.. graber with 13 points for barr-reeve in this one.. **good sequence here.. that's quentin yoder on the block.. keegan o'neill pushes ahead to isaac wagler.. and he knows what to do.. lays it in and avoids contact.. **late in the 3rd quarter now.. wagler pushing the pace again.. this time it's off iron.. but yoder is there for the putback.. steady as she goes for barr-reeve tonight.. the vikings handle the visiting braves 56-38.. make it two in a row for barr-reeve.. we're going to take one more timeout.. but still plenty more action on in the paint.. we'll have highlights from the boys banks of the wabash tournament.. and several knox county teams are looking for wins tonight.. we've got action from down in vincennes when in the paint returns.. welcome back welcome