Segment One, In The Paint

and welcome to our first friday night in the piant of this high the piant of friday night in to our first and welcome good evening and welcome to our first friday night in the piant of this high school basketball season... both casey and i are pumped up for another season of hoops.... tonight we have action from 12 games.... including lots of wic action from sullivan, greencastle and cloverdale... ranked linton was looking to ranked linton cloverdale... ranked linton was looking to give their head coach a special win and the banks of the wabash tourney tipped off tonight at north vermillion... down in sullivan the arrows are really excited about their team... they have some pieces back from a group that won 18 games last year and they added a couple of freshman they really like.... sullivan hosted northview in a home wic game.... third quarter.....knights on the break...cade bryan off glass, he had 16.....northview up 30-28..... this two teams would trade lead several times in the third quarter....randy kelly, not to be mistaken for will king gives the arrows a one-point advantage.... cade bryan later draws a double team.....he's a smart player and kicks it out to the open man.... keegan garrison money on the baseline jumper.... ben pirtle with a nice one on one move and drive to give sullivan a 33-32 lead going to the fourth quarter... final quarter was all sullivan....kevin figg unstoppable when it gets the ball in the post.... he had 14 points and 10 rebounds... back to this randy kelly kid.....he's just a freshman and plays nothing like it, the young man oozes with potential... he gets the hoop and harm.... arrows opened the quarter on a 15-nothing run.... kelly had 15 points....sullivan wins 61-45... arrows have won three straight over the knights.... before the boys game, the same two teams met in girls action.... reagan holeman the steal for sullivan....i've seen this girl put in a lot of time in the gym....that hard work paying off.... sullivan's paying off.... hard work paying off.... sullivan's defensive pressure was to much early on for northview....arrows with another steal...frsehman gracie shorter finishes... lady arrows were up after one quarter of play... check out the screen sophia buell delivers, that's legal and she floors the defender.... macey timberman scores off of it... timberman is just a freshman, but she has stardom written all over her... off the steal, i love the effort by her...she doesn't convert the doesn't her...she effort by her...she doesn't convert the first time but stays with it and gets the putback... she had 22 points... northview rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to win 51-48 at sullivan.... the west vigo boys basketball team not only looking for its first win of the season tonight.. but the vikings also trying to get a win for head coach joe boehler... his dad.. charles.. passed away earlier this week.. **boehler not coaching tonight.. justin hall filling in as the vikings hit the road at greencastle.. **points hard to come by early in this battle.. but brody whitaker makes a play.. he drives inside and forces it in off the glass.. the tiger cub point guard gets greencastle going.. they're up 7 after one.. **west vigo finally showing signs of life in the 2nd quarter.. colton yates makes the steal.. vikings working the halfcourt into an yates' bucket underneath.. assist from sean roberts.. **but tiger cubs keeping the pressure on.. benton parmley from range.. deadeye.. greencastle up double digits.. **later.. in transition.. roberts no good.. but yates is there to bail him out.. cleans up the glass with a nice putback.. those are the plays you need to come back in a game.. **then.. case lautenschlage r drives.. kick out to kaleb hannahs.. and he buries it.. but the low scoring affair goes in favor of the tiger cubs.. greencastle beats west vigo 45-35.. vikings still searching for a win on the season.. } **greencastle and west vigo also squaring off in a girls conference matchup.. **straight to the 3rd quarter.. kylee stepp with the ball up top.. she makes some separation and strikes on the deep ball.. vikings though.. way behind.. **and that's because greencastle shot the lights out.. here's bailey shuee for three.. that was just the start.. **mia shields heats up for the tiger cubs.. she nails the deep shot.. **felt like it was raining in mcanally center.. shields again left open and makes the vikings pay.. greencastle vikings pay.. greencastle just couldn't miss.. the triples piling up.. west vigo no match for that west vigo no up.. west vigo no match for that high powered offense.. the tiger cubs win decisively.. 73-27 the final. **elsewhere in the w-i-c.. a ranked edgewood team in action.. the 3-a number 12 mustangs at cloverdale.. **it seems like cloverdale's always got somebody to drill the three... here it's parker watts on the catch and shoot from deep.. his clovers trailing in the 3rd.. **trying to claw back into it.. baseline feed to an open jake wilkes.. he knocks down the midrange j for cloverdale.. **but the home team just couldn't keep up with edgewood.. great ball movement and a defensive gamble leaves trevor taylor wide open at the top of the key.. the sophomore knocks it down for three of his 19 points.. **edgewood's got some great shooters on this team.. and this guys been big for them.. kyle rogers splashes it in from the corner.. he caught fire late in 3rd quarter.. **next possession.. fast break opporunity results in opporunity fast break possession.. fast break opporunity results in another rogers long ball.. edgewood rides to victory on the road.. 88-47 over cloverdale.. over road.. 88-47 victory on the road.. 88-47 over road.. 88-47 over cloverdale.. the 3-a 12th ranked mustangs remain unbeaten on the season.. a perfect 3-0.. time for our first timeout....when we come back, we'll check in on state ranked barr-reeve... and we'll let you know if linton coach joey hart could reach a big milestone... in the paint, will be