Speech to Text for The Christmas Walk at Fowler Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you're if you're if you're looking to get into the holiday spirit this weekend - fowler park is the place to go. this saturday is the annual christmas walk. the walk will begin at 4pm in pioneer village. event-goers can walk through the village and enjoy holiday crafts - hot drinks - and snacks. organizers say the cabins that are decorated for the holidays will be a beautiful sight. laura maloney: "all of our cabins that are going to be lit up with christmas lights throughout pioneer village and people can come in and go into the cabins and see how pioneers celbrated christmas back in the early 1800's." remember the christmas walk starts at 4pm and will continue to 9pm. the event is open to the public.