Indiana State Police make drug bust because driver was going too slow

Posted: Fri Nov 30 20:14:00 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 30 20:14:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

best! indiana state police are thanking a new slow poke law helping them make a drug bust. troopers noticed a car on i-70 driving 57 miles per hour in a 70 zone. the car was in a passing lane. it happened near the 40 mile marker in putnam county. they pulled the driver over for going too slow. when they searched the vehicle they say they found 11 pounds of drugs.. with a street value of 33 thousand dollars. they arrested daniel wade from colorado, and veronica mclam from south carolina. police also say they found pills and meth. the two are currently in the putnam county jail. schools
