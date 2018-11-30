Speech to Text for A proposed time change in Indiana?

a hoosier a hoosier a hoosier lawmaker is proposing a time change... he says the move would help keep your children safe. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. state senator eric bassler is working on a resolution that would put all of the state in the central time zone. new for you on nightwatch... news 10's heather good traveled to washington, indiana today to meet with the state senator. she has more on the proposal and how it could impact students. < folks in washington, indiana know... you can travel an hour north or south and still be in indiana... but in different time zones. state senator eric bassler is from here... and says... its time for a change. state senator eric bassler says, "just from kind of a practical perspective, if we were to divide the continental u.s. up into four time zones indiana would fall into the central time zone, not the eastern time zone." bassler is working on a resolution that would keep the whole state on the same time... and in the central time zone. he says there is an added benefit to the move... student safety. "we have literally thousands of children standing on dark street corners, dark highways, dark country roads waiting for a school bus to come pick them up. covered: if it was daylight or even if it was someone daylight, if the sun was coming up it would be a lot more obvious to cars and trucks that are approaching those students that they would see them on the roads and they would therefore know that they need to be slowing down because there's children around." covered: chelsey heuser says, "with the kids getting on as early as they do there could be oncoming traffic that may not see the children... and they could possibly get hit. even though they see that bus they may not see that stop sign pull out from the bus. they could get hurt." bassler says has heard from people for and against the idea... but adds many are open to at least discussing the proposal. "will it pass this very first time? i don't know. maybe. maybe not. but, we'll give it a shot and if it doesn't pass this time then we'll pursue it in the future." in washington, indiana... heather good, news 10.