Terre Haute Police Thank You Notes

Posted: Fri Nov 30 15:49:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

disabilities act compliance. a group of first graders had a very special message for the terre haute police department. "thank you for saving the world. you guys are nice. so we want you guys to come to our school " so today-- police chief john plasse did just that. he paid a visit to miss atkinson's class at deming elementary school. chief plasse read a book about law enforcement to the kids. he says visits like these are important. "to me it's a great oppurtunity for them to see us more as a person than an authority figure." the student's letters are on display
