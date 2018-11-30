Clear

Terre Haute set to receive a hand with downtown

Terre Haute set to receive a hand with downtown

Posted: Fri Nov 30 15:48:06 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 30 15:48:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

haute is getting a little help when it comes to improving its downtown. its all thanks to a national organization. that's new for you tonight at 6... terre haute was selected for an informative workshop and survey to improve downtown. the national main street center and the state office of community and rural affairs is doing it. terre haute was one of seven different main street communities to be selected. "we are very lucky to be chosen to participate in this and its something i think downtown can really use for our advantage." in january, consultants will come to town and present a free proposal. the goal is
