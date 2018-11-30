Clear

Terre Haute Adult Daycare center open under new name

Posted: Fri Nov 30 15:45:20 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 30 15:45:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the verge of closing. but new ownership took over... and kept the center open under a different name. news 10s garrett brown is live outside the facility. he has more on the changes at the day center... and how things are going now.. rondrell when i was here back in june the future was very uncertain for the facility. but one man is thankful a new service stepped in. <ralph newkirk brought his brother to mcmillain adult day center for more than eight years. he was worried about the facility closing.. so he reached out to us in june. "i kind of went into panic mode. trying to find a new adult day care place is hard at best. low and behold somebody bought them and i'm real happy with it now." active day adult services took over the facility in july. center director lora hyde says this resource was just too valuable for the community to lose. "the state of indiana was super excited to know that this was the first one in the state and it wasn't going to go away. its been really exciting for the community to know they weren't going to lose that." since the change.. the center has nearly doubled its population. leaders have worked on community involvement.. and even trial days. but there are still challenges to work out. "for us to be able to transport any of our members from there home to our facilities. that's been a huge important part of this." newkirk is just happy that the facility that his brother loved didn't have to close. he now hopes others realize the importance of this service. "i hope it gets to run forever. theres a big need for that everywhere, not just here."> if you would like to learn more about active day and the service it active day and the service it provides we'll have that information on our website. that's at wthitv.com. reporting live from terre haute. i'm news 10s garrett brown. back to you.
