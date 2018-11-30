Speech to Text for Terre Haute armed robberies update

two gas station attendents say they're physically ok tonight. that's after police say the same man robbed their stores within minutes of each other. it's a story we have been following for you since last night... police arrested nathan gabaldon-curtis. he faces several charges including criminal recklessness.. and operating while under a controlled substance. last night, police say gabaldon-curtis robbed a terre haute woman. they believe he took her cell phone, and a car.. that car matched the description of a suspect in two gas station robberies. they were at the marathon on 13th and fort harrsion, and the casey's general store on 25th and fort harrison. an isp trooper says he found that vehicle driving north of maple avenue. that's when a chase began with speeds upward of 80 miles per hour. it ended near water street. police say gabaldon-curtis got out and ran. then they say he jumped 20 feet to get away. isp trooper rondell shelton followed him, and was injured during the chased. when police caught up to the suspect... they say they smelled alcohol on him. they say he admitted to taking a shot before the first robbery... gabaldon-curtis is currently in the vigo county jail. now.. earlier tonight.. i called both gas stations. workers told me that the attendants who were there last night are shaken.. but physically ok. one worker said they're glad the suspect is off