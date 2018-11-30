Speech to Text for Next Level Roads Grant in Clinton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10." > local cities and counties are getting a part of "100-million dollars" to improv their communities. it's all part of the "next level roads -- community crossings initiative." the indiana liutenant governor stopped in clinton today. she presented checks to several communities.. and talked about the program. the city of clinton received more than 400-thousand dollars. crouch says, as a state we are only as good as our individual communities. "these communities understand that when they're sucessful, and they have infastructure that drives economic development, that drives the entire state of indiana.." to qualify, local governments have to contribute a percentage of the funds percentage of the funds they're receiving. in total, 283 communities across the